Tanla Platforms Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 226.97 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.97 crore in June 2021 up 15.45% from Rs. 196.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in June 2021 up 97.71% from Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2021 up 46.96% from Rs. 26.79 crore in June 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 964.85 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and 901.40% over the last 12 months.