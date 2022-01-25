Tanla Platforms Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 364.08 crore, up 45.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.08 crore in December 2021 up 45.03% from Rs. 251.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2021 down 22.32% from Rs. 34.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021 down 25.85% from Rs. 48.35 crore in December 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,781.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 90.29% returns over the last 6 months and 155.03% over the last 12 months.