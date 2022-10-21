 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tanla Platforms Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 851.04 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 851.04 crore in September 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 841.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.45 crore in September 2022 down 18.89% from Rs. 136.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.61 crore in September 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 181.82 crore in September 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.04 in September 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 818.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.63% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 851.04 800.14 841.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 851.04 800.14 841.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.28 32.52 33.05
Depreciation 10.04 9.28 10.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 673.23 636.93 629.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.49 121.42 168.27
Other Income 11.07 4.49 3.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.57 125.91 171.41
Interest 0.41 0.32 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.16 125.58 170.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.16 125.58 170.83
Tax 29.71 25.17 34.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.45 100.41 136.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.45 100.41 136.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 110.45 100.41 136.17
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.14 7.40 10.04
Diluted EPS 8.13 7.38 10.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.14 7.40 10.04
Diluted EPS 8.13 7.38 10.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms
first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.