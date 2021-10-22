Tanla Platforms Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 841.62 crore, up 44.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 841.62 crore in September 2021 up 44.3% from Rs. 583.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.17 crore in September 2021 up 67.14% from Rs. 81.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.82 crore in September 2021 up 77.78% from Rs. 102.27 crore in September 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.85 in September 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,012.65 on October 21, 2021 (NSE)