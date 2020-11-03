Tanla Platforms Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 583.25 crore, up 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.25 crore in September 2020 up 19.72% from Rs. 487.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.47 crore in September 2020 up 273.29% from Rs. 47.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.27 crore in September 2020 up 208.13% from Rs. 33.19 crore in September 2019.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2019.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 341.30 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 425.89% returns over the last 6 months and 646.83% over the last 12 months.