Tanla Platforms Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 833.49 crore, down 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.49 crore in March 2023 down 2.29% from Rs. 853.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.28 crore in March 2023 down 14.47% from Rs. 140.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.94 crore in March 2023 down 9.42% from Rs. 188.71 crore in March 2022.