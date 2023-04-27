 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanla Platforms Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 833.49 crore, down 2.29% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 833.49 crore in March 2023 down 2.29% from Rs. 853.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.28 crore in March 2023 down 14.47% from Rs. 140.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.94 crore in March 2023 down 9.42% from Rs. 188.71 crore in March 2022.

Tanla Platforms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 833.49 869.63 853.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 833.49 869.63 853.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.66 32.35 30.51
Depreciation 14.66 12.19 10.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 636.72 685.94 638.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.45 139.16 173.93
Other Income 4.83 6.05 4.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.28 145.21 178.52
Interest 0.42 0.21 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.86 145.00 178.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 155.86 145.00 178.22
Tax 35.58 28.49 37.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.28 116.51 140.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.28 116.51 140.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 120.28 116.51 140.62
Equity Share Capital 13.44 13.58 13.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.88 8.58 10.36
Diluted EPS 8.88 8.58 10.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.88 8.58 10.36
Diluted EPS 8.88 8.58 10.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited