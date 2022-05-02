Tanla Platforms Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.05 crore, up 31.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 853.05 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 648.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.62 crore in March 2022 up 37.14% from Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.71 crore in March 2022 up 39.19% from Rs. 135.58 crore in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.54 in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,417.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 61.89% over the last 12 months.