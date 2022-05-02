 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanla Platforms Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.05 crore, up 31.53% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 853.05 crore in March 2022 up 31.53% from Rs. 648.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.62 crore in March 2022 up 37.14% from Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.71 crore in March 2022 up 39.19% from Rs. 135.58 crore in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.54 in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,417.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 61.89% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 853.05 884.92 648.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 853.05 884.92 648.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.51 37.97 23.28
Depreciation 10.19 11.10 9.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 638.42 644.11 491.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.93 191.74 124.81
Other Income 4.59 4.09 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.52 195.83 126.35
Interest 0.30 0.28 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 178.22 195.55 126.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 178.22 195.55 126.24
Tax 37.60 37.55 23.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.62 158.00 102.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.62 158.00 102.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 140.62 158.00 102.54
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 11.66 7.54
Diluted EPS 10.35 11.66 7.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 11.66 7.54
Diluted EPS 10.35 11.66 7.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
