Tanla Platforms Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 911.11 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 911.11 crore in June 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 800.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.40 crore in June 2023 up 34.85% from Rs. 100.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.49 crore in June 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 135.19 crore in June 2022.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.40 in June 2022.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,117.25 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.06% returns over the last 6 months and 11.35% over the last 12 months.