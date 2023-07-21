English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tanla Platforms Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 911.11 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 911.11 crore in June 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 800.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.40 crore in June 2023 up 34.85% from Rs. 100.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.49 crore in June 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 135.19 crore in June 2022.

    Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.40 in June 2022.

    Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,117.25 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.06% returns over the last 6 months and 11.35% over the last 12 months.

    Tanla Platforms
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations911.11833.49800.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations911.11833.49800.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.5530.6632.52
    Depreciation16.4514.669.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses695.33636.72636.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.78151.45121.42
    Other Income5.264.834.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.04156.28125.91
    Interest1.050.420.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.99155.86125.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax169.99155.86125.58
    Tax34.5835.5825.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.40120.28100.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.40120.28100.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates135.40120.28100.41
    Equity Share Capital13.4413.4413.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.078.887.40
    Diluted EPS10.078.887.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.078.887.40
    Diluted EPS10.078.887.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!