Tanla Platforms Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 800.14 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 800.14 crore in June 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 626.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.41 crore in June 2022 down 3.9% from Rs. 104.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.19 crore in June 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 138.83 crore in June 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in June 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 913.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.53% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 800.14 853.05 626.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 800.14 853.05 626.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.52 30.51 25.31
Depreciation 9.28 10.19 9.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 636.93 638.42 466.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.42 173.93 125.38
Other Income 4.49 4.59 4.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.91 178.52 129.68
Interest 0.32 0.30 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.58 178.22 129.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.58 178.22 129.52
Tax 25.17 37.60 25.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.41 140.62 104.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.41 140.62 104.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.41 140.62 104.48
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 10.36 7.68
Diluted EPS 7.38 10.35 7.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.40 10.36 7.68
Diluted EPS 7.38 10.35 7.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
