Tanla Platforms Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 800.14 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 800.14 crore in June 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 626.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.41 crore in June 2022 down 3.9% from Rs. 104.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.19 crore in June 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 138.83 crore in June 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in June 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 913.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.53% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.