MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tanla Platforms Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 626.38 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 626.38 crore in June 2021 up 37.5% from Rs. 455.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.48 crore in June 2021 up 32.92% from Rs. 78.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.83 crore in June 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 88.23 crore in June 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.16 in June 2020.

Close

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 964.85 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and 901.40% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations626.38648.56455.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations626.38648.56455.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.3123.2819.90
Depreciation9.159.2311.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses466.55491.23360.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.38124.8163.51
Other Income4.301.5413.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.68126.3576.74
Interest0.160.110.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.52126.2476.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax129.52126.2476.04
Tax25.0323.70-2.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.48102.5478.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.48102.5478.61
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates104.48102.5478.61
Equity Share Capital13.6013.6015.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.687.545.16
Diluted EPS7.687.545.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.687.545.16
Diluted EPS7.687.545.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.