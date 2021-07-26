Tanla Platforms Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 626.38 crore, up 37.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.38 crore in June 2021 up 37.5% from Rs. 455.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.48 crore in June 2021 up 32.92% from Rs. 78.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.83 crore in June 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 88.23 crore in June 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.16 in June 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 956.50 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)