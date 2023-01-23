 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanla Platforms Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.63 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 869.63 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 884.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.51 crore in December 2022 down 26.26% from Rs. 158.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.40 crore in December 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 206.93 crore in December 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in December 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 698.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -63.39% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 869.63 851.04 884.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 869.63 851.04 884.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.35 38.28 37.97
Depreciation 12.19 10.04 11.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 685.94 673.23 644.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.16 129.49 191.74
Other Income 6.05 11.07 4.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.21 140.57 195.83
Interest 0.21 0.41 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.00 140.16 195.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 145.00 140.16 195.55
Tax 28.49 29.71 37.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.51 110.45 158.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.51 110.45 158.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.51 110.45 158.00
Equity Share Capital 13.58 13.57 13.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.58 8.14 11.66
Diluted EPS 8.58 8.13 11.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.58 8.14 11.66
Diluted EPS 8.58 8.13 11.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am