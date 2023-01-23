English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tanla Platforms Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.63 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 869.63 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 884.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.51 crore in December 2022 down 26.26% from Rs. 158.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.40 crore in December 2022 down 23.94% from Rs. 206.93 crore in December 2021.

    Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in December 2021.

    Tanla Platforms shares closed at 698.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -63.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tanla Platforms
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations869.63851.04884.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations869.63851.04884.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3538.2837.97
    Depreciation12.1910.0411.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses685.94673.23644.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.16129.49191.74
    Other Income6.0511.074.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.21140.57195.83
    Interest0.210.410.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.00140.16195.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax145.00140.16195.55
    Tax28.4929.7137.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.51110.45158.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.51110.45158.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.51110.45158.00
    Equity Share Capital13.5813.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.588.1411.66
    Diluted EPS8.588.1311.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.588.1411.66
    Diluted EPS8.588.1311.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am