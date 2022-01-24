Tanla Platforms Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 884.92 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.92 crore in December 2021 up 35.29% from Rs. 654.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.00 crore in December 2021 up 68.95% from Rs. 93.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.93 crore in December 2021 up 60.03% from Rs. 129.31 crore in December 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 11.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.87 in December 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,875.10 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.12% returns over the last 6 months and 148.06% over the last 12 months.