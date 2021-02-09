Tanla Platforms Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 654.11 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.11 crore in December 2020 up 21.35% from Rs. 539.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.52 crore in December 2020 up 13616.56% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.31 crore in December 2020 up 96.16% from Rs. 65.92 crore in December 2019.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 704.50 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 330.49% returns over the last 6 months and 756.01% over the last 12 months.