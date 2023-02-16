 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanla shares rise with volumes as street bets on upcoming anti-phishing platform

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Yes Securities has increased its target price by 59% to Rs 1046 a share and maintained its buy rating after the company reported earnings in line with estimates.

Shares of Tanla Platform Ltd surged on February 16 amid higher trading volumes. The stock jumped as much as 10 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 664 apiece on the BSE.

On February 15th, Tanla Platforms had announced the forthcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind global anti-phishing platform, called Wisely ATP, designed to safeguard citizens, trusted brands, and the digital economy.

The platform will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27th. According to Tanla, the rise in mobile penetration in India has resulted in SMS phishing scams becoming one of the most prevalent forms of cybercrime, with over 120 million scams reported annually, leading to losses of approximately $16 billion (or Rs. 130,000 crore).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has already granted approval for the establishment of a regulatory sandbox for the Wisely platform.