Tanfac Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.41 crore, up 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.41 crore in September 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 72.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2022 down 14.97% from Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in September 2022 down 13.25% from Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2021.

Tanfac Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.04 in September 2021.

