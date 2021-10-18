Tanfac Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore, up 111.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore in September 2021 up 111.52% from Rs. 34.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2021 up 111.16% from Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2021 up 75.49% from Rs. 8.73 crore in September 2020.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.76 in September 2020.

Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)