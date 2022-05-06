Tanfac Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in March 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2022 up 12841.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2022 up 478.31% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

