Tanfac Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in March 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2022 up 12841.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2022 up 478.31% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Tanfac Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.10 90.27 38.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.10 90.27 38.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.93 47.11 17.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.52 1.36 3.81
Power & Fuel 3.59 -- 2.67
Employees Cost 3.09 3.30 2.38
Depreciation 1.41 1.31 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.26 17.20 11.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.33 20.00 -0.82
Other Income 1.19 0.68 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.52 20.68 0.22
Interest 0.29 0.19 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.23 20.48 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.23 20.48 0.08
Tax 2.17 5.52 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.06 14.97 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.06 14.97 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 9.98 9.98 9.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.08 15.00 -0.06
Diluted EPS 7.08 15.00 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.08 15.00 -0.06
Diluted EPS 7.08 15.00 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
