Tanfac Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore in March 2019 up 12.96% from Rs. 47.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019 up 43.6% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2019 up 136.68% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2018.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2018.

