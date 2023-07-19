English
    Tanfac Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.18 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.18 crore in June 2023 up 27.53% from Rs. 83.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2023 up 104.8% from Rs. 8.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2023 up 92.56% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2022.

    Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.00 in June 2022.

    Tanfac Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.18115.5383.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.18115.5383.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.6267.9752.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.770.45-2.74
    Power & Fuel4.95--4.27
    Employees Cost5.004.513.56
    Depreciation1.671.711.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7116.7611.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4724.1112.19
    Other Income2.516.290.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9830.4112.39
    Interest0.230.310.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7530.1012.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7530.1012.24
    Tax6.367.723.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3922.388.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3922.388.98
    Equity Share Capital9.989.989.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4422.439.00
    Diluted EPS18.4422.439.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4422.439.00
    Diluted EPS18.4422.439.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

