Tanfac Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.18 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.18 crore in June 2023 up 27.53% from Rs. 83.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2023 up 104.8% from Rs. 8.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2023 up 92.56% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2022.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.00 in June 2022.

Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)