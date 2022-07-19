 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanfac Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.26 crore, down 7.77% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.26 crore in June 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 90.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.98 crore in June 2022 down 57.72% from Rs. 21.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2022 down 54.37% from Rs. 30.33 crore in June 2021.

Tanfac Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.29 in June 2021.

Tanfac Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.26 67.10 90.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.26 67.10 90.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.91 39.93 49.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -3.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.74 -0.52 --
Power & Fuel 4.27 3.59 --
Employees Cost 3.56 3.09 2.90
Depreciation 1.45 1.41 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.62 11.26 12.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.19 8.33 27.80
Other Income 0.20 1.19 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.39 9.52 28.96
Interest 0.15 0.29 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.24 9.23 28.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.24 9.23 28.71
Tax 3.26 2.17 7.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.98 7.06 21.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.98 7.06 21.24
Equity Share Capital 9.98 9.98 9.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 7.08 21.29
Diluted EPS 9.00 7.08 21.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 7.08 21.29
Diluted EPS 9.00 7.08 21.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

