Tanfac Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.00 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.00 crore in June 2019 up 3.99% from Rs. 55.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2019 down 39.6% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.44 crore in June 2019 down 19.06% from Rs. 15.37 crore in June 2018.

Tanfac Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.12 in June 2018.

