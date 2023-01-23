 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.75 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 90.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.00 in December 2021.

Tanfac Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.75 77.41 90.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.75 77.41 90.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.88 52.05 47.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.76 -2.53 1.36
Power & Fuel 4.00 3.40 --
Employees Cost 4.31 3.92 3.30
Depreciation 1.61 1.55 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.32 7.76 17.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.88 11.25 20.00
Other Income 0.94 0.49 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.81 11.74 20.68
Interest 0.19 0.24 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.62 11.50 20.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.62 11.50 20.48
Tax 5.37 2.99 5.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.25 8.52 14.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.25 8.52 14.97
Equity Share Capital 9.98 9.98 9.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.29 8.54 15.00
Diluted EPS 16.29 8.54 15.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.29 8.54 15.00
Diluted EPS 16.29 8.54 15.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

