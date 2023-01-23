Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.75 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 90.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.00 in December 2021.

Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)