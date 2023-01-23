English
    Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.75 crore, up 9.4% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 90.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021.

    Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.00 in December 2021.

    Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)

    Tanfac Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.7577.4190.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.7577.4190.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.8852.0547.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.76-2.531.36
    Power & Fuel4.003.40--
    Employees Cost4.313.923.30
    Depreciation1.611.551.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.327.7617.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8811.2520.00
    Other Income0.940.490.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8111.7420.68
    Interest0.190.240.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6211.5020.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6211.5020.48
    Tax5.372.995.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.258.5214.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.258.5214.97
    Equity Share Capital9.989.989.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.298.5415.00
    Diluted EPS16.298.5415.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.298.5415.00
    Diluted EPS16.298.5415.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am