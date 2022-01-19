Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore, up 91.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.27 crore in December 2021 up 91.54% from Rs. 47.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2021 up 46.67% from Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021 up 20.03% from Rs. 18.32 crore in December 2020.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 15.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.23 in December 2020.

