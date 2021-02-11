MARKET NEWS

Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore in December 2020 up 23.74% from Rs. 38.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020 up 165.29% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in December 2020 up 178.42% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2019.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.86 in December 2019.

Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)

Tanfac Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations47.1334.2938.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.1334.2938.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.7416.7920.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.04-0.83-1.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.893.232.98
Depreciation3.821.901.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.416.459.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.316.754.57
Other Income0.190.080.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.506.835.32
Interest0.290.060.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.216.775.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.216.775.11
Tax4.012.031.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.204.743.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.204.743.85
Equity Share Capital9.989.989.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.234.763.86
Diluted EPS10.234.763.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.234.763.86
Diluted EPS10.234.763.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanfac Ind #Tanfac Industries
first published: Feb 11, 2021 12:00 pm

