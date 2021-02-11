Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.13 crore in December 2020 up 23.74% from Rs. 38.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020 up 165.29% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in December 2020 up 178.42% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2019.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.86 in December 2019.

Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)