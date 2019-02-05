Tanfac Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.09 crore, up 47.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.09 crore in December 2018 up 47.62% from Rs. 38.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2018 up 179.1% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2018 up 113.27% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2017.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2017.

Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)