Taneja Aerospac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, down 17.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in September 2022 down 17.44% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2021.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 143.80 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.13% returns over the last 6 months and 73.78% over the last 12 months.