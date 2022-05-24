Taneja Aerospac Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, down 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in March 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 41.49% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2021.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 130.05 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)