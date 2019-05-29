Taneja Aerospac Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in March 2019 up 3.97% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019 up 225.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2019 up 74.77% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 32.80 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -29.31% over the last 12 months.