Taneja Aerospac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in June 2023 up 22.72% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 up 87.75% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2023 up 33.49% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 241.85 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 110.03% returns over the last 6 months and 128.38% over the last 12 months.