Taneja Aerospac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taneja Aerospace and Aviation are:Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 1822.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.
Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021. Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 113.40 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations9.186.599.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.186.599.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.820.821.53
Depreciation0.770.670.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.211.283.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.373.823.96
Other Income0.270.710.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.644.534.12
Interest0.150.180.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.494.353.87
Exceptional Items-----3.88
P/L Before Tax4.494.35-0.01
Tax1.531.040.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.973.31-0.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.973.31-0.17
Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.191.33-0.07
Diluted EPS1.191.33-0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.191.33-0.07
Diluted EPS1.191.33-0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

