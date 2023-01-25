Taneja Aerospac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taneja Aerospace and Aviation are:Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 1822.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.
Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.
|Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 113.40 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.
|Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.18
|6.59
|9.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.18
|6.59
|9.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.82
|1.53
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.67
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.21
|1.28
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.37
|3.82
|3.96
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.71
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.64
|4.53
|4.12
|Interest
|0.15
|0.18
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.49
|4.35
|3.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.88
|P/L Before Tax
|4.49
|4.35
|-0.01
|Tax
|1.53
|1.04
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.97
|3.31
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.97
|3.31
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|1.33
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|1.33
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|1.33
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|1.33
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
