Taneja Aerospac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 9.18 6.59 9.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9.18 6.59 9.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.82 0.82 1.53 Depreciation 0.77 0.67 0.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.21 1.28 3.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.37 3.82 3.96 Other Income 0.27 0.71 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.64 4.53 4.12 Interest 0.15 0.18 0.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.49 4.35 3.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -3.88 P/L Before Tax 4.49 4.35 -0.01 Tax 1.53 1.04 0.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.97 3.31 -0.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.97 3.31 -0.17 Equity Share Capital 12.47 12.47 12.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07 Diluted EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07 Diluted EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited