Taneja Aerospac Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in December 2018 up 26.27% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2018 up 359.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2018 up 68.53% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2017.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 30.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.89% returns over the last 6 months and -48.19% over the last 12 months.