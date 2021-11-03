Taneja Aerospac Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, down 29.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in September 2021 down 29.03% from Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021 up 33.95% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2021 up 15.14% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2020.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 79.85 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 154.70% returns over the last 6 months and 211.91% over the last 12 months.