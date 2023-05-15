English
    Taneja Aerospac Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taneja Aerospace and Aviation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore in March 2023 up 28.32% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 up 383.86% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2023 up 31.23% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

    Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

    Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 129.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 9.58% over the last 12 months.

    Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.939.187.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.939.187.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.110.821.25
    Depreciation0.860.770.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.793.212.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.174.372.97
    Other Income0.180.270.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.354.643.16
    Interest0.130.150.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.224.492.96
    Exceptional Items-----0.88
    P/L Before Tax4.224.492.08
    Tax1.341.531.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.882.970.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.882.970.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.882.970.60
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.190.24
    Diluted EPS1.161.190.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.190.24
    Diluted EPS1.161.190.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Taneja Aerospac #Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:10 am