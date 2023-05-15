Taneja Aerospac Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.93 crore in March 2023 up 28.32% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 up 383.86% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2023 up 31.23% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2022.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 129.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 9.58% over the last 12 months.