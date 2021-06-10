Taneja Aerospac Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in March 2021 up 23.88% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 338.98% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2021 up 176.51% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 38.55 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 44.38% over the last 12 months.