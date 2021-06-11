Taneja Aerospac Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in March 2021 up 23.88% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 338.98% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2021 up 176.51% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 37.70 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 41.20% over the last 12 months.