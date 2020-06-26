Taneja Aerospac Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, up 1.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in March 2020 up 1.73% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 175.74% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020 down 56.43% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2019.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 28.50 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 30.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.