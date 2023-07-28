English
    Taneja Aerospac Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taneja Aerospace and Aviation are:Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in June 2023 up 22.72% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 up 87.75% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2023 up 33.49% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.
    Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 241.85 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 110.03% returns over the last 6 months and 128.38% over the last 12 months.
    Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.579.936.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.579.936.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.911.110.77
    Depreciation0.880.860.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.163.791.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.624.173.35
    Other Income0.160.180.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.784.353.58
    Interest0.150.130.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.634.223.37
    Exceptional Items-----0.47
    P/L Before Tax4.634.222.90
    Tax1.201.341.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.442.881.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.442.881.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.442.881.83
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.160.73
    Diluted EPS1.381.160.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.160.73
    Diluted EPS1.381.160.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

