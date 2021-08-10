Taneja Aerospac Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.98 crore, up 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.98 crore in June 2021 up 0.63% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021 up 120.62% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2021 up 36.51% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2020.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2020.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 50.75 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.67% returns over the last 6 months and 82.23% over the last 12 months.