Taneja Aerospac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taneja Aerospace and Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 1816.2% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.18 6.59 9.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.18 6.59 9.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.82 1.53
Depreciation 0.77 0.67 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.21 1.28 3.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.37 3.82 3.95
Other Income 0.27 0.71 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.64 4.53 4.12
Interest 0.15 0.18 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.49 4.35 3.87
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.88
P/L Before Tax 4.49 4.35 -0.01
Tax 1.53 1.04 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.97 3.31 -0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.97 3.31 -0.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.97 3.31 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 12.47 12.47 12.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.33 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited