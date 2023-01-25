Taneja Aerospac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 1816.2% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

Taneja Aerospac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Read More