Taneja Aerospac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taneja Aerospace and Aviation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 1816.2% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

    Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.186.599.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.186.599.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.821.53
    Depreciation0.770.670.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.211.283.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.373.823.95
    Other Income0.270.710.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.644.534.12
    Interest0.150.180.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.494.353.87
    Exceptional Items-----3.88
    P/L Before Tax4.494.35-0.01
    Tax1.531.040.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.973.31-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.973.31-0.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.973.31-0.17
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.33-0.07
    Diluted EPS1.191.33-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.33-0.07
    Diluted EPS1.191.33-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited