Taneja Aerospac Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore, up 23.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore in December 2021 up 23.01% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 108.53% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021 up 30.42% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2020.

Taneja Aerospac shares closed at 138.05 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)