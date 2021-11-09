TandI Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.26 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.26 crore in September 2021 up 42.37% from Rs. 24.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021 down 37.39% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021 down 28.76% from Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2020.

TandI Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.47 in September 2020.

TandI Global shares closed at 126.50 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)