English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TandI Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.41 crore, up 71.01% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for T and I Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.41 crore in March 2023 up 71.01% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 620.36% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2023 up 2423.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

    TandI Global shares closed at 181.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.05% over the last 12 months.

    T and I Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.4149.0323.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.4149.0323.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.2539.1713.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.61-0.350.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.682.362.08
    Depreciation0.050.430.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.875.106.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.952.321.19
    Other Income-0.731.90-1.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.234.220.11
    Interest0.010.02-0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.224.200.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.224.200.13
    Tax1.850.860.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.373.34-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.373.34-0.26
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.706.46-0.52
    Diluted EPS2.706.46-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.706.46-0.52
    Diluted EPS2.706.46-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #T and I Global #TandI Global #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am