TandI Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.41 crore, up 71.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.41 crore in March 2023 up 71.01% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 620.36% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2023 up 2423.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

TandI Global shares closed at 181.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.05% over the last 12 months.