TandI Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for T and I Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 82.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 110.08% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

TandI Global shares closed at 83.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

T and I Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.63 21.32 26.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.63 21.32 26.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.41 14.35 17.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.71 0.37 0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.08 1.06 1.81
Depreciation 0.02 0.59 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.22 4.66 7.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.19 0.29 -1.06
Other Income -1.08 3.47 -0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 3.76 -1.45
Interest -0.02 0.58 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 3.19 -1.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 3.19 -1.55
Tax 0.40 0.32 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 2.87 -1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 2.87 -1.51
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 5.65 -2.99
Diluted EPS -0.52 -- -2.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 5.65 -2.99
Diluted EPS -0.52 -- -2.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
