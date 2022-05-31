TandI Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for T and I Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 82.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 110.08% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.
TandI Global shares closed at 83.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|T and I Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.63
|21.32
|26.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.63
|21.32
|26.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.41
|14.35
|17.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|0.37
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|1.06
|1.81
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.59
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.22
|4.66
|7.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|0.29
|-1.06
|Other Income
|-1.08
|3.47
|-0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|3.76
|-1.45
|Interest
|-0.02
|0.58
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|3.19
|-1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|3.19
|-1.55
|Tax
|0.40
|0.32
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|2.87
|-1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|2.87
|-1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|5.65
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|--
|-2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|5.65
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|--
|-2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited