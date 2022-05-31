TandI Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 26.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 82.62% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 110.08% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

TandI Global shares closed at 83.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)