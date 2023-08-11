English
    TandI Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore, up 124.37% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for T and I Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore in June 2023 up 124.37% from Rs. 28.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2023 up 89.14% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 81.68% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

    TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2022.

    TandI Global shares closed at 187.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.38% returns over the last 6 months and 87.67% over the last 12 months.

    T and I Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7540.4128.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7540.4128.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.8225.2521.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.341.61-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.681.57
    Depreciation0.210.050.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.957.875.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.723.950.95
    Other Income0.83-0.731.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.553.232.41
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.553.222.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.553.222.41
    Tax1.141.850.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.411.371.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.411.371.80
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.732.703.56
    Diluted EPS6.732.703.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.732.703.56
    Diluted EPS6.732.703.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

