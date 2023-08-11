TandI Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore, up 124.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.75 crore in June 2023 up 124.37% from Rs. 28.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2023 up 89.14% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 81.68% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

TandI Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2022.

TandI Global shares closed at 187.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.38% returns over the last 6 months and 87.67% over the last 12 months.