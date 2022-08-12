TandI Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.86 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.86 crore in June 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 23.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 down 51.88% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022 down 49.71% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2021.

TandI Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.40 in June 2021.

TandI Global shares closed at 100.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.91% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.